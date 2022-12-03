4 Bedroom Home in Waunakee - $599,900

Enjoy one-story living in desirable Westview Meadows w/ 4 beds & 3 baths spread out over 2553 sq ft with beautiful finishes. Elegant white woodwork highlights the stunning great room w/ coffered ceilings, stone surrounded gas FP, & abundance of natural light. Wide open floor plan draws in the quartz kitchen w/ stainless steel appliances, lrg. breakfast bar/island, tile backsplash, bev. center, walk-in pantry, & dining area w/ access to oversized patio. Popular split bedrooms include owners suite w/ tray ceilings, walk-in closet, full bath w/ dual vanities & walk-in shower. LL features a family room w/ granite wet bar & island, perfect for entertaining & huge unfinished rec/storage room. Great location on SW side of Waunakee w/Intermediate & High School nearby or quick access to Middleton!