Public Remarks*VRP*$682,900 - $715.000 Depending if the buyer chooses to have the lower level finished will allow 1090 extra finished space.Construction status:Framing stage done, roughing underway. New Construction! Stunning contemporary Mid-Century Modern home with an open concept and everything you need on one floor for easy living & entertaining. Enjoy abundant natural light from windows throughout and 10' ceilings on 1st floor. Living room is highlighted by gas fireplace with tile surround. Gourmet kitchen boasts quartz counters, island with breakfast bar, walk-in pantry, stainless steel appliances. Relax in the luxurious owner’s suite with spa-like bathroom featuring tile shower, dual sinks & walk-in closet.Enjoy outdoor time on the large deck overlooking green space.