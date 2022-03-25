Spacious ranch home within walking distance to multiple parks, conservancy & neigborhood pool. Incredible Capitol views throughout main floor. Additional main level highlights: 10' ceilings, 8' doors, coffered ceiling in office, gas fireplace in great room and huge primary suite! Gourmet eat-in kitchen features cherry cabinetry, induction cooktop, dbl oven, granite + quartz countertops & sleek slate appliances. Dining room w/ tray ceiling, butlers pantry & wine closet. Lower level is the ultimate domain for entertaining w/ open but distinct spaces- cozy sitting area w/ gas fireplace, game room, huge wet bar/kitchen & theatre space..leading to a screened porch w/hot tub! LL includes 2 bedrooms(one may not be a legal bedroom) & full bath. Security & Lawn Sprinkler Systems. 3 car garage.
4 Bedroom Home in Waunakee - $785,000
