Estimated Completion Date: 9/15/22 Find your own piece of luxury in Waunakee's Kilkenny Farms! This meticulously designed ranch has all the space for you and yours to spread out, from the well-balanced great room kitchen to the wide open second living area downstairs. Take on any work-from-home challenge with a well positioned office on the main floor, and end your day relaxing in an open, spa-like primary bedroom and bathroom. Your next home is just steps away, in Kilkenny Farms! Photos are of a similar model with similar finishes expected.
4 Bedroom Home in Waunakee - $799,000
