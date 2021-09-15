4 Bedroom Home in Waunakee - $825,000

Located on quiet street in Kilkenny! Gorgeous 4 bed 3.5 bath ranch home has it all! Main floor offers a beautiful kitchen w/large walk-in pantry, tons of cabinets, soaring coffered ceiling, hardwood floors, built-ins on both sides of the gas fireplace, 3 season porch w/heater, huge mudroom w/ separate laundry, and an office. Master suite w/ impressive walk in shower. Jack and Jill bathroom for two bedrooms. Walk out LL w/ tons of windows has spacious rec room, full bar, 4th bedroom, theater room, flex room/2nd office, and exercise area, lots of storage. Enjoy the wonderful Outside space with deck, patio w/wood burning fireplace, pond. Other features include Pet containment fencing, sprinkler system, Surround sound, oversized 3 car w/epoxy floors.Neighborhood pool & amazing park!