Showings start Thursday 4/6 at 3pm. This beautiful ranch-style home boasts custom high-end finishes and is sure to impress. Former 2017 Parade Home with zero details missed, you'll be sure to fall in love the minute you enter! The open and bright floor plan offers 11' coffered ceilings, oversized windows allowing plenty of natural light throughout the house plus a dramatic stacked stone fireplace in the living room! The kitchen is an entertainer's dream equipped with high-end appliances and an oversized island w/ beautiful quartz countertops perfect for hosting. Large mudroom off the kitchen and 3 car garage is a feature you'll be sure to love. Finished lower level with walkout includes a full bar, 2 beds, 1 bath, living/rec area! Come check out this Waunakee, Westbridge beauty!