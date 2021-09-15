Kilkinney Farms- This stunning 4 bedroom ranch home has all the amenities you would expect in a parade home. Great room is accented with 13' ceilings, bookcases and gas fireplace. Chef kitchen features Quartz counter tops, 6 burner cook top, island & walk in butler pantry w/ beverage refrigerator. Master bdrm. has a lighted tray ceiling, soaking tub & tile walk in shower. Two guest bedrooms share a Jack-n-Jill bathroom. Three season porch off the dining area w/ gas fireplace & stacking windows. Deck off the back of the home. Mud room with cubbies & desk. Laundry room has an abundance of cabinets & counter space. Exposed lower level features a wet bar, movie room, family rm., bedroom & bath. Heated garage features built in cabinets, sink & epoxy floors. Walking distance to the parks & pool.
4 Bedroom Home in Waunakee - $927,000
