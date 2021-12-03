 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
4 Bedroom Home in Waunakee - $940,000

4 Bedroom Home in Waunakee - $940,000

4 Bedroom Home in Waunakee - $940,000

Stunning former parade winning home in the desirable Kilkenney Farms neighborhood in Waunakee! This home is a design masterpiece, with a bright, open floor plan, soaring ceilings, high-end finishes, and attention to detail throughout. A Michelin star chef would feel right at home in the gourmet kitchen, w/ custom cabinetry, quartz counters, professional grade appliances, a spacious island and separate beverage bar. Unwind at the end of the day in the beautiful master suite, complete w/ TWO closet/bath ensuites. The fenced back yard is great for entertaining, w/ a large patio and backyard privacy with no neighbors, and the unfinished LL is stubbed for a future bed/bath. With lots of space to finish as you wish for additional living space. Sq ft & dimensions per Matterport, buyer to verify.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Kimberly Tessmann
Obituaries

Kimberly Tessmann

DOUGLAS TOWNSHIP – Kimberly Marie Tessmann, age 49, of Douglas Township, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, Nov. 25, 2021.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News