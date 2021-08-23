 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Windsor - $424,000

4 Bedroom Home in Windsor - $424,000

4 Bedroom Home in Windsor - $424,000

MAKE ME YOUR OWN! Exciting 4 bed + den/office, 2.5 bath that boasts a bright & cheery living room with high ceilings w/impressive stone, gas fireplace. Super kitchen that has granite countertops, SS appliance, lots of pull out drawers, breakfast bar, a corner pantry and a great sized dining room. Nice primary bdrm w/ private bath featuring separate tub & TWO walk-in closets! Laundry is upstairs by the bedrooms - so handy! Exposed lower level is ready for you to finish in to a rec room, another bedroom + stubbed to add another bathroom. Enjoy your backyard from your deck or your huge patio. 3 Car Garage!!! Within walking distance to schools, parks, and restaurants! UHP Basic Home Warranty Included!! With a little love... this will be your dream home!

Go away with ... Carra Patterson
Go away with ... Carra Patterson

“I saw Tom Hanks’ ‘Turner & Hooch’ as a child and I loved it,” said Carra Patterson, who is one of the stars of the Disney+ series of the same name. “When I got the chance to audition for the series, I immediately watched it again. It’s such a classic film that stands the test of time. Our series brings a new chapter to the iconic film. The writers and creative team worked hard to keep all the elements that made the movie so great – the unbreakable bond between Scott and Hooch, the “Die Hard”-like action scenes, the comedy and even some romance. The main difference is that our show picks up in 2021. But we’re so excited to have Reginald VelJohnson reprise his role as Mayor David Sutton. Hopefully, audiences love this show just as much as they did the original film.” Based out of Harlem, Patterson stays in touch with her fans on Instagram and Twitter (her username is @carrapatterson).

3 Bedroom Home in Madison - $35,000

3 Bedroom Home in Madison - $35,000

Beautiful 3 Bedroom house 1200 sq/ft situated in City of Madison . This Beautiful Manufactured home was built in 1994 HUD certified, located 1…

