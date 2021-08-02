Custom Built 4 year old two story in the heart of Windsor's Wolf Hollow neighborhood! Walk in from the covered front porch to your large, open living room with semi-private reading/work nook. Dining area leads to great functional kitchen with large island and laundry is easy with convenient 1st floor powder/laundry room. Upstairs 3 BRs are spacious and primary bed walk in closet is expanded and you'll need to see to believe it's size. Nicely finished basement with rec room, full bath, 4th bedroom, and private workout room great for work/fitness/storage. Large 1/3 acre lot with mature trees, concrete curbing, patio, and fire pit. Walk to parks and Windsor elementary school and surrounded by dozens of miles of well manicured walking/biking/running paths.
4 Bedroom Home in Windsor - $449,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
One of the most iconic bars in Dodge County will celebrate 100 years Sunday.
Wrongful death lawsuit filed against Columbia County Sheriff and Portage Police linked to 2019 police pursuit
A wrongful death lawsuit has been filed in Columbia County against the state of Wisconsin, Columbia County Sheriff’s office, Portage Police De…
TOWN OF STRONGS PRAIRIE — The bodies of a 13-year-old girl and her father were found in Petenwell Lake Monday, according to the Adams County S…
Beaver Dam alums Brandon and Carmelo Rosado are gearing up to play one final college football season with UW-Eau Claire. Their journeys have been quite different.
A La Valle man sustained life-threatening injuries in a motorcycle crash Sunday along State Highway 33-58 in the village.
Half of the board of directors for Baraboo’s historic Al. Ringling Theatre resigned en masse this summer in protest of what they said was a la…
A man charged with attempted first-degree intentional homicide made his initial appearance Thursday in Sauk County Circuit Court.
Construction of two new restaurants has begun along a major roadway in the Baraboo area.
Construction of Kwik Trip’s new location in downtown Wisconsin Dells is on schedule for its opening day.
A crop duster helicopter struck power lines Saturday at 10:14 a.m. and crashed near Friesland in Columbia County.