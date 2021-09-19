 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Windsor - $569,900

Fall in love with the custom add-ons & features in this stunning 4 bed, 3 bath ranch on a desirable private lot. Open flow main floor feat. a flex room & vaulted ceiling throughout living & dining space. Walkout into the stunning screen porch w/ natural wood & metal elements, vaulted ceilings, & fireplace that overlooks the private yard backing to green space. Main bedroom takes advantage of the privacy behind the house w/ large windows, vaulted ceilings, & luxurious en suite. The one-of-a-kind custom features continue into the finished LL with a large rec room w/ wet bar feat. Amish cabinetry, a large 4th bedroom w/ en suite bath, & plenty of space for storage. 3 car garage with epoxy flooring, plumbed for gas heater, and 220v power ready for EV charging or workshop.

