Fall in love with the custom add-ons & features in this stunning 4 bed, 3 bath ranch on a desirable private lot. Open flow main floor feat. a flex room & vaulted ceiling throughout living & dining space. Walkout into the stunning screen porch w/ natural wood & metal elements, vaulted ceilings, & fireplace that overlooks the private yard backing to green space. Main bedroom takes advantage of the privacy behind the house w/ large windows, vaulted ceilings, & luxurious en suite. The one-of-a-kind custom features continue into the finished LL with a large rec room w/ wet bar feat. Amish cabinetry, a large 4th bedroom w/ en suite bath, & plenty of space for storage. 3 car garage with epoxy flooring, plumbed for gas heater, and 220v power ready for EV charging or workshop.
4 Bedroom Home in Windsor - $569,900
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
Fort McCoy officials acknowledge there were initial problems with food supply, but that and other issues are being addressed.
A man working put his trailer in place for the workday was run over by a truck driven by a 16-year-old boy Wednesday morning in Beaver Dam.
The woman first claimed there was no cash in the wallet, but upon being shown a surveillance photo of her looking in the wallet at the cash, she lowered her head and said, "OK, I took it," police said.
JUNEAU – A 36-year-old Beaver Dam man was sentenced to spend 21 and a half years in prison for causing a fatal three-vehicle crash in 2019 whi…
A proposed $40 million development would bring a new hotel, RV park, vacation rentals and single-family homes to the town of Baraboo near Devi…
"Talk about a 9/11 memorial that misses by a mile ... in an incredibly disrespectful display, a parade in Porter County, Indiana featured models of the Twin Towers with smoke billowing from each."
Construction of a new housing subdivision will start in Beaver Dam next year.
Portage Police arrested a man who allegedly punched a woman multiple times outside the Ridge Motor Inn.
A Wisconsin Dells man faces 90 years in prison after being charged with repeatedly sexually assaulting a woman in retaliation for her refusal …
A Mauston woman is facing drug charges after allegedly being found in possession of methamphetamine.