 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

4 Bedroom Home in Windsor - $599,900

4 Bedroom Home in Windsor - $599,900

WOW! Immaculate showcase home! Main floor features open concept w/vaulted ceilings, beautiful corner fireplace, abundance of windows to enjoy the natural lighting. Gourmet kitchen, SS energy star appliances, ample cabinetry & quartz counters & center island. 1st flr laundry & mudroom w/lockers. Private primary suite w/tray ceiling, walk-in closet & bath w/tiled walk-in shower, double vanity. Newly finished exp LL offers more entertainment options, rec/family w/fireplace,wet bar, dual beverage fridges, clear ice maker. Soak in those wonderful nights in the screened porch overlooking huge composite deck & 2 stamped concrete patios. Extensive landscaping, curb edging. Smart features - lutron lighting, ring doorbell,Wi-Fi thermostat. Hunter Douglas blinds Near schools, parks, trails, shopping.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Dells has bevy of new developments for 2022

Dells has bevy of new developments for 2022

The Wisconsin Dells Visitor and Convention Bureau released its annual list of new attractions and other developments for 2022. It features new waterslides at three different locations as well as a new go-kart/miniature golf attraction in downtown Wisconsin Dells.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News