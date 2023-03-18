No showings until March 23rd.Additional photos to be taken on March 23rd. As you walk into this beautiful custom-built ranch home you are met with the expansive view of the neighborhood & the surrounding bluffs. Loads of space featuring an open plan, a nice deck off the dining room w/steps to the back yard, maple stained Shaker Cabinetry w/soft close drawers, white trim, LVP flooring, quartz counters, kitchen island & pantry, crown molding, fireplace, main level laundry, & a spacious LL walkout. LL includes a large family room, a 4th bdrm, full bath, & 5th bdrm that could easily be used as an office. Wonderful walking paths, woods, & a neighborhood park are steps away from the front door. Madison is just 12 mi down the road. Seller will require occupancy through part of the month of June.
5 Bedroom Home in Black Earth - $549,000
