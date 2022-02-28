5 Bedroom Home in Cambridge - $425,000

LAKE RIGHTS & fantastic view of creeks & local wildlife! Updated w/out loss of the MCM charm, hrdwd & ceramic floors, new furnace & A/C, Expansive living room w/ panoramic views, gas FP & built-ins, Updated eat-in kitchen has all new appliances, plenty of storage, & a first floor laundry room. Giant master suite has huge dual closets, en suite master bath w/ dual sinks & glass shower, & a fab view of the creeks from bay window. Addtnl jr. master BR w/ Hrd fls & view of the front garden, massive closet & en suite 3â„4 bath. 2 additional bedrooms are generously sized w/lg. closets & hrdwd fls 3rd bath has large tub & new fixtures. Three lg. closets in the hall & a full basement, plus an oversized crawl space, built-ins in garage & lg. shed in yard offer plenty of spare room for storage.