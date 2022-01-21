5 Bedroom Home in Cambridge - $525,000

Located minutes from Madison, a short drive to Milwaukee - sits this award winning Bed & Breakfast in charming downtown Cambridge! The Cambridge House is a beautiful, well-appointed, historic Victorian home with 5 BR located in the Business District. The possibilities for this property are endless - there is an extensive list of permitted uses, or continue to operate as a Bed & Breakfast with Inn Keeper living quarters, a conditional use permit is required. Situated on a large .4 acre lot with an oversize 2-car garage. Cambridge is a destination for specialty shops, unique lodging, lakefront, biking & locally-owned restaurants. If you are looking to move to a smaller community, you need to visit Cambridge & experience the charm of this wonderful town. Don't let this opportunity get away!