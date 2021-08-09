5 Bedroom Home in Cottage Grove - $299,900

Showings start @open house 8/8- NOON. A combination like this is hard to find in Cottage Grove! Peaceful,private setting (almost 1 acre .96) for this 4+ bdrm home w/mature trees.(3 apple, huge garden & raspberry bushes) located on a quiet dead end street w/all the convenience of being close to town.( I-94 5 min, walk to middle school) Open kitchen w/dinette area to sliding drs to deck for grill outs! Main feat. Lvg rm w/vaulted ceilings & barn style beams. 3 bedrooms and full bath. Lower lvl walkout to huge patio area, 2 other bedrooms (1 current master) rec room area for entertaining w/floor to ceiling stone wood burning fireplace, newer wood flrs, full bath & large built-in shelving. Price reflects work needed Owner selling "AS IS"