5 Bedroom Home in Cottage Grove - $495,000

Binding acceptance requested thru Mon., 8/2. Outstanding home in Coyle Highlands. Rare 5-bedroom, 3-full bath (all w/ radiant floor heat!), open concept. Insulated Concrete Form (ICF) Construction provides energy efficiency, comfort, excellent sound proofing & durability. Pre-Inspected & Home warranty included! Genuine hardwood floors, vaulted ceiling, gas fireplace & 6-panel doors. Covered deck adjacent to dining area great for outdoor dining & beautifully landscaped patio steps away. Bedroom closets include closet organizers. Huge open lower level perfect for fun & relaxation (pool table included!). Lower level includes 2 comfortable bedrooms & full bath and work room w/ built-in cabinetry. 3 car garage w/ shop cabinetry. Walk to Glacial Drumlin School & new Cottage Grove Elem School.