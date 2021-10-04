5 Bedroom Home in Cottage Grove - $525,000

Accepted Offer w/ Bump Status. All the space you need, and then some!! This beautiful 2 story home is located in the heart of Cottage Grove. It offers quality construction, lots of bells and whistles, and so much character. It has been meticulously cared for and improved along the way. Just a few of the recent updates outside include new curb edging, trees, bushes, and new grading and sod. Inside you’ll see it has new lighting throughout, newer paint, and a beautiful finished basement that offers lots of flexibility!! (Play room or billiards room, you choose!) This home is a must see, it’s a good one!