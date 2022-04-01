5 Bedroom Home in Cottage Grove - $599,900

No showings until 4/2. $599,900-$635,000. Stunning quality-built large Prairie 2-story home on nearly 1/2 acre in Monona Grove Schools! Located on a quiet street near 100s of acres of greenspace! 4 large bedrooms on 2nd floor. WOW factor upon entering accentuated by 9' ceilings & open staircase. Lovely covered front porch. Maple trim & 3 panel solid doors. Gorgeous real hickory wood floors. Spacious, sunny kitchen offers maple cabinets, lots of seating at the breakfast bar, coffee bar/charging desk & walk-in pantry. Spacious west-facing dining space in addition to formal dining/flex room & 5th bedroom/office on main level. Approx. 1,100 sq ft finished in basement w/rec room, office, 1/2 bath. Garage is 4 car tandem w/extra tall, insulated garage doors. Modern curved patio w/fabulous views!