$949,900-$999,900 VRP. Impressive from the moment you step inside, this exquisite home is filled w/ high-quality finishes & modern styling. Designed to accommodate everyday living & entertaining w/ open, light-filled spaces. The main floor boasts 3 BRs, a gourmet kitchen, high-end SS appliances & an expansive island, an inviting dining area w/ access to covered deck, great room w/ gas fireplace & built-ins, laundry & mud room. Escape to the Owner's Suite including a spa-like bath & walk-in closet! Exposed LL w/ walk-out offers fam. room, theater, wet bar, full bath & more. Easy commute to Madison & in the desirable Monona Grove SD. Even the finished, over-sized 3-car garage w/ plenty of storage reveals impeccable quality - this one is a must see! See docs for full list of features.
5 Bedroom Home in Cottage Grove - $949,900
The woman first claimed there was no cash in the wallet, but upon being shown a surveillance photo of her looking in the wallet at the cash, she lowered her head and said, "OK, I took it," police said.
A Mauston woman is facing drug charges after allegedly being found in possession of methamphetamine.
A truck crashed through the Cricket Wireless store at 1626 N. Spring St. in Beaver Dam on Saturday night. Beaver Dam Police and Fire Departmen…
A 30-year-old Mauston man is charged with his fifth operating while intoxicated after a traffic stop where he allegedly told a police officer …
Fort McCoy officials acknowledge there were initial problems with food supply, but that and other issues are being addressed.
Alleged improvised explosives found during a Portage traffic stop led to charges for a father and son. Police said the men told officials the …
A Pardeeville man was charged with felony intimidation of a victim after dispatch received a call with a woman screaming for a man to “stay away.”
"Talk about a 9/11 memorial that misses by a mile ... in an incredibly disrespectful display, a parade in Porter County, Indiana featured models of the Twin Towers with smoke billowing from each."
Jim Polzin: Here's what went wrong in the Packers' eye-opening loss to the Saints in their season opener
The defense got pushed around while Aaron Rodgers and the offense had chances to get back in the game and failed miserably. Not a great way to kick things off.
Portage Police arrested a man who allegedly punched a woman multiple times outside the Ridge Motor Inn.