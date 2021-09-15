5 Bedroom Home in Cottage Grove - $949,900

$949,900-$999,900 VRP. Impressive from the moment you step inside, this exquisite home is filled w/ high-quality finishes & modern styling. Designed to accommodate everyday living & entertaining w/ open, light-filled spaces. The main floor boasts 3 BRs, a gourmet kitchen, high-end SS appliances & an expansive island, an inviting dining area w/ access to covered deck, great room w/ gas fireplace & built-ins, laundry & mud room. Escape to the Owner's Suite including a spa-like bath & walk-in closet! Exposed LL w/ walk-out offers fam. room, theater, wet bar, full bath & more. Easy commute to Madison & in the desirable Monona Grove SD. Even the finished, over-sized 3-car garage w/ plenty of storage reveals impeccable quality - this one is a must see! See docs for full list of features.