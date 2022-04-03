No showings till April 2. Charming 105-year-old Prairie Craftsman home that has been lovingly maintained! Oodles of original classic period woodwork throughout this move-in condition home-including built-in hutches, crown moldings, 2 French doors w/Italian leaded glass & gleaming hardwood in several main floor rooms! Great room, 2 dining areas, kitchen & family rm w/gas fireplace, all on main floor! Kitchen renovations include solid surface countertops, breakfast bar & kitchen island! Kitchen appliances stay! Upstairs has 4 bdrms, all w/hardwood floors! Top floor master suite w/reading area & full bath! Exterior re-sided & re-roofed-1997! All measurements estimated-buyer should verify if material. If selling company not member of South Central/Rock County boards,sales commission is 2.4%.
5 Bedroom Home in Cross Plains - $449,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Thomas A. Tierney, 24, was charged last week with felony first-degree sexual assault - sexual contact with person under age of 13.
The Badgers took on UW-Green Bay on Tuesday night in a spring practice scrimmage, and empty seats were few and far between.
A Reedsburg woman died in a rear-end crash on Interstate 94 in Waukesha County on Monday night, the Wisconsin State Patrol reported.
Baraboo man faces charge alleging six years of repeated first-degree sexual assault of a child.
Wisconsin deputy fired for likely causing own injuries with box cutter, firing gun while intoxicated, Sheriff's Office says
After the incident, police searched for the alleged assailant. Residents in the immediate area were on lockdown. The investigation turned up no answers, but rather inconsistences in the deputy's initial statement, officials said.
Sunday night wasn't the first time Chris Rock had joked about Jada Pinkett Smith, but it may have been his last.
The trial begins for a Reedsburg man accused of shooting a man in January 2021 in the parking lot of Walmart in Lake Delton.
Corner 17 called out an Instagram influencer for his negative review after the restaurant turned down his offer to give a promotional pitch for $100.
Two people are in stable condition after being shot in Wisconsin Dells in the morning of March 30 after being transported to St. Clare Hospital in Baraboo. The Wisconsin Dells Police Department is investigating the situation with assistance from other law enforcement agencies.
Jury finds Reedsburg man guilty after January 2021 shooting outside Lake Delton Walmart.