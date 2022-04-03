 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
5 Bedroom Home in Cross Plains - $449,000

No showings till April 2. Charming 105-year-old Prairie Craftsman home that has been lovingly maintained! Oodles of original classic period woodwork throughout this move-in condition home-including built-in hutches, crown moldings, 2 French doors w/Italian leaded glass & gleaming hardwood in several main floor rooms! Great room, 2 dining areas, kitchen & family rm w/gas fireplace, all on main floor! Kitchen renovations include solid surface countertops, breakfast bar & kitchen island! Kitchen appliances stay! Upstairs has 4 bdrms, all w/hardwood floors! Top floor master suite w/reading area & full bath! Exterior re-sided & re-roofed-1997! All measurements estimated-buyer should verify if material. If selling company not member of South Central/Rock County boards,sales commission is 2.4%.

