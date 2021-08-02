Beautiful home in the heart of Cross Plains, located one block from the Ice Age trail and two blocks from the library and swimming pool. This custom built 5-bedroom, 2-story home offers an open floor plan, first floor master suite, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, white cabinets and white woodwork throughout, laundry room, mud room, gas fireplace, heated tile and hardwood flooring. The lower level features full-size windows and a fitness area. The large covered porch with colored concrete patio overlooks a scenic private backyard. Oversized 3 car garage with direct access to the mudroom and also to the basement. Recent upgrades include new roof, and custom Pella front door.
5 Bedroom Home in Cross Plains - $674,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
One of the most iconic bars in Dodge County will celebrate 100 years Sunday.
Construction of two new restaurants has begun along a major roadway in the Baraboo area.
Columbia County Sheriff officers executed a search warrant in the town of Hampden June 17 that resulted in authorities finding 34 marijuana pl…
Every summer a question splashes into Beaver Dam residents minds: Beaver Dam is surrounded by cities with outdoor aquatic centers, so why does…
Four retired Green Bay Packers players surprised fans July 24 with a visit to Wisconsin Dells.
A Mauston man and Necedah woman who claimed to be skinny dipping in the Yellow River in Necedah are facing drug charges after police allegedly…
JUNEAU – Jamie Hildebrandt, 33, was sentenced Tuesday for neglect that led to the death of her toddler son.
Beaver Dam alums Brandon and Carmelo Rosado are gearing up to play one final college football season with UW-Eau Claire. Their journeys have been quite different.
Wrongful death lawsuit filed against Columbia County Sheriff and Portage Police linked to 2019 police pursuit
A wrongful death lawsuit has been filed in Columbia County against the state of Wisconsin, Columbia County Sheriff’s office, Portage Police De…
LAKE DELTON — Trustees have placed two vacant village owned parcels on the market.