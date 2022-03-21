5 Bedroom Home in De Forest - $280,000

You won't believe the extra space in this home because of an addition onto that back of this home. The addition gives you two big rooms with patio doors to patio and large back yard. 2 gardens have ample room to grow your own fruits and vegetables. The primary suite has a walk in closet and own private bath. You have an eat in kitchen and room for another dinning area. The Den/Office on the main is a bonus. Everything you need is on the first floor in this ranch with a ramp to the front door.