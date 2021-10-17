Showings start 8/12/21. This classic Victorian style home is a must see! Craftsmanship from the late 1800s is on full display with oak wood floors and staircase railing details. Over 3,000 sq. ft. of living space with 5 bedrooms leaves room to grow or convert to a multi-unit with the convenience of a second kitchen already in place. Additional laundry hookup on main level. Enjoy the outdoor living space on a spacious corner lot. Close to park and schools!
5 Bedroom Home in De Forest - $319,000
