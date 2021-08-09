A Colonial Style home with so much updating in Sunnybrook neighborhood. Among the long list of updates, just name a few. 2021: GRANITE counter, ceramic backsplash, SSL range/oven, new carpet thru-out upstairs, New flooring in 1st floor as well & much more; All major mechanicals have been replaced in the past few years: AC 2018, other kitchen appliances 2019, washer/dryer 18/17, water softener 18, ROOF 17; Finished EXPOSED bsmnt provides the 5th also the largest BDRM, a full bath w/luxury bathtub, separate shower, Office/Den & an exercise Rm. This total of 2798 sqft home also features formal dining, separate living room & Family room on the 1st floor, 4 bedrooms & 2 full baths upstairs. Large backyard, updated landscaping! Must see to feel the versatility of this house!
5 Bedroom Home in De Forest - $398,000
