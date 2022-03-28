Centered in the blossoming Holland Fields community, this Custom Veridian home is waiting to welcome you in. Featuring 5 bedrooms, 3.5 baths, a finished basement, formal dining space, and a warm, inviting living room, this spacious home is perfect for your every need. Your new kitchen boasts updated quartz countertops and SS appliances! You will love entertaining with your outdoor living space and professionally landscaped lawn. Near neighborhood parks, bike trails, and walking paths, such as the Upper Yahara River Trail, you will love how much the outside community will feel like an extension of your home. Come feel the tranquility!
5 Bedroom Home in De Forest - $420,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
An employee at the BP station smashed out a window to rescue a woman from her vehicle after she allegedly crashed into a gas pump last week.
Baraboo man faces charge alleging six years of repeated first-degree sexual assault of a child.
Culver’s hosts fundraiser for 25-year employee
Gov. Tony Evers has signed a $29.5 million contract to reconstruct the Interstate 90/94 and Highway 82 interchange at exit 69 in Mauston. Cons…
A Baraboo woman was charged Monday with stealing more than $17,000 from her employer in less than two months.
Despite UW-Madison confirming 30 allegations of abuse and bullying, the USDA lets the former professor run a lab out of the agency's Madison office.
An unknown amount of animal fat plugged 2,000 feet of sanitary sewer over the weekend, resulting in about 5,000 gallons of untreated wastewater being discharged as it was cleaned up, according to a press release.
The Baraboo City Council unanimously voted to drop the city's ownership stake in the Baraboo-Wisconsin Dells Regional Airport, leaving it solely in the hands of the village of Lake Delton.
A former La Valle man was sentenced for attacking and threatening to kill three women outside an Excelsior home in September.
The Texas teen was behind the wheel earlier this week when a tornado flipped his red pickup truck. He drove away. Video shot by a storm chaser went viral.