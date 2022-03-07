 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
5 Bedroom Home in De Forest - $479,000

  • Updated
You'll be the envy of all your friends owning this beautifully updated & spacious ranch home! Open concept living area is large with tiled floors, vaulted ceilings, & tons of natural light. Large kitchen is made for entertaining. You'll love your solid surface countertops, extra large island with ample seating, & large amount of cabinet space. Primary suite has a very large walk-in closet & a completely updated bath. Main level is complete with two additional bedrooms, guest bath, and laundry/mud room. Lower level has large windows letting in an abundance of natural light. Family room opens directly to rec room/bar area complete with beverage fridge and ice maker! Two additional bedrooms and a full bath make the space ideal. Garage has additional access to LL.

