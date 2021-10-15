5 Bedroom Home in De Forest - $529,900

MVP:$529,900 - $549,900. Estimated date of completion is December 2021. Stunning Modern Ranch in Bear Tree Farms! This unit boast high-end finishes throughout. The custom kitchen features quartz counter tops and GE Profile Appliances along with Amish cabinets. The master bath has a standalone soaking tub an spacious walk in shower which will be sure to impress! Other upgrades include black fixtures and exterior windows.