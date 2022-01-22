Showings start Thursday 1/27 at 2:00pm. PR- $549,550 - $574,550. Better than new! Beautiful home with all the updates, nothing to do but move in and enjoy! Home features 5 bedrooms, 4 baths, 3 car tandem garage and large fenced in backyard with covered patio and firepit. Open concept main level has gray cabinets and white trim, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, eat-in kitchen, large center island, pantry, mudroom, great room, flex room and half bath. Spacious upper level has 4 bedrooms, loft, laundry room and 2 baths. Relax in your oversized 19x17 Master suite retreat with double vanity, soaker tub, walk-in shower and walk-in closet. Finished basement with rec room, full bath and 5th bedroom...or office, exercise room. Don't miss this one!
5 Bedroom Home in De Forest - $549,550
