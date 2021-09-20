5 Bedroom Home in De Forest - $575,000

Prepare to be Impressed! You'll fall in love from the second you walk in to the Grand Foyer that leads to breathtaking views of your private, wooded lot. This prestige home, located in the popular Conservancy Neighborhood is close to nature trails, parks and splash pad. Open floor plan with 5 beds, oak and maple flooring, solid surface counter tops, stainless steel appliances and oversized 3 car garage. 4 season sunroom leads out to private patio. Finish off the exposed lower level to add even more room to spread out. You won't beat this value. Schedule your private showing today!