5 Bedroom Home in De Forest - $734,900

Showings start 7/29. Stunning executive ranch in a desirable DeForest neighborhood! Floor plan features formal dining, mud room w/ laundry, living room w/ gas FP, & front office! Gorgeous kitchen has granite counters, huge center island, SS appliances, Sub-Zero Refrigerator, Wolf 6-burner stove, stacked double oven & walk-in pantry. ML owner’s suite boasts tray ceiling, 2 walk-in closets & en suite bath w/ 2 vanities, soaker tub & tile shower. LL provides abundance of add’l living space, incl. living room & kitchenette. Jack & Jill bedrooms have en suite vanities & are connected by walk-thru bath. Add’l LL bedroom has walk-in closet & en suite bath. Lower garage w/ workshop & locked safe. Enjoy relaxing on back deck, screened porch, or poolside in shaded back yard!