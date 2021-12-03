5 Bedroom Home in De Forest - $799,900

Platinum Builders is pleased to present this transitional open floor plan for the 2022 Parade of Homes in Savannah Brooks. Home to be completed June 2022! MVP pricing $799,000-$999,900. This stunning home features stone accents, batten board siding, & spacious three car garage all on a serene private lot. High End Finishes throughout with lots of upgrades. Imagine chilly nights spent cozying up next to your gas fireplace & hot summer evenings with friends on your 12x16 deck & 12x12 screened porch. There’s so much to love in this meticulously thought out floor plan & room to spread out including a finished LL rec. room. Don’t wait another day to start living in your dream home! Still time to select finishes for this spectacular home. Highest ranged price comes with lower level finished.