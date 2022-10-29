 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

5 Bedroom Home in De Forest - $849,000

  • Updated

Overlooking a conservancy with million dollar views and custom built by Crary Construction to pamper you with the best accessibility, quality, low maintenance & comfort! Sunny open floor plan offers ADA counters & cabinets, roll-in shower, automatic door & level entry. Quality features include James Hardie siding, Oak floors, Corian counters, backsplash & window sills, AMAZING heated garage with Spancrete & epoxy floors, drains & fans PLUS additional garage in lower level that opens to a picturesque back yard with a covered patio, firepit & conservancy views. You'll be pampered by upgrades throughout, such as automatic blinds, auto lawn mowers & more. Lots of places to relax, including cozy 3 seasons room, sunroom & lower level with 9 ft ceilings, rec room, wetbar and full exposure.

View More

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News