Executive ranch home w/ three tiers of living space, built into hillside ideally perched above the tree line w/ miles of countryside views from all three tiers, oversized screen porch, & deck. Custom built w/ top-of-the-line materials & attention to detail: walnut floors, 8’ solid wood panel doors, crown molding, 10’ tray ceilings, in-floor radiant heat. Layout is open yet provides tranquil spaces to work or relax. Tier 2: Spacious office w/ private entrance. Rec rm w/ wet bar, 3 addt’l bedrooms & 2 full baths, & walk-out deck. Tier 3: indoor sports court, exercise rm, 4th vehicle space. Price that includes adjacent lot is $1,084,900 (see MLS#1930107 for more information regarding the lot).
5 Bedroom Home in De Forest - $974,900
