Gorgeous, sunny split-bedroom ranch backing up to the east with tall ceilings and oversized windows that flood the home in natural light, extra large garage, tons of storage throughout, and a beautiful private deck off of the kitchen leading to a spacious backyard overlooking green space and nature. This home features beautiful hardwood floors, a gas fireplace, Amish cabinetry, and custom lit tray ceilings. Primary bedroom's en-suite bathroom features a double vanity, and a giant walk-in closet. 5th bedroom can be used as a home office, guest room, or exercise room. Lower level has 2 additional bedrooms, a full bath, a wet bar, and a full walk-out to the private backyard - it's the perfect space for hosting friends or watching the game.
5 Bedroom Home in Deerfield - $399,900
