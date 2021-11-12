5 Bedroom Home in Deerfield - $545,000

It's all here, if you are wanting an exceptional rural home w/great location & easy if you commute to Madison/Milw/Jnsvlle. Many features you won't find in most homes includes multi-zoned in-floor hydronic heat w/add Forced Air A/C system, quality & highly efficient European style windows, 5 bdrms or rooms for your home office or get away zone, walk out lower family room to patio & outdoor shower, LL rec room big enough for pool table the list goes on! You'll love the updated kitchen w/all new appliances, granite counters, breakfast bar w/ample cabinet space. Open feeling living area w/vaulted LR ceiling that flows from front foyer thru main level bdrms, sunroom, mud room & out to the oversized deck (53x16) perfect for entertaining or watch the fantastic sunsets! Plus Xtra garage space