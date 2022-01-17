5 Bedroom Home in Fitchburg - $470,000

No showings until 1/17! Welcome home to this warm & inviting 5-bed, 3 bath home in the lovely Highlands of Seminole neighborhood. Walk in & be greeted by gorgeous hardwood floors, 9’ ceilings & lots of windows to let in tons of natural light. The kitchen is adorned with a pantry and a breakfast bar that flow into the family room featuring a gas fireplace. Upstairs you’ll find the primary bedroom suite featuring a tray ceiling, walk-in closet and large bathroom including a double vanity, whirlpool tub & separate shower. The exposed LL offers the opportunity for future expansion and is stubbed for a bathroom. You’ll love the oversized 2-car garage and don’t miss the deck overlooking a nice backyard, all in a convenient location near parks, restaurants & shopping. UHP home warranty included.