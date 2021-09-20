 Skip to main content
5 Bedroom Home in Fitchburg - $475,000

Showings begin 8/27/21. This property will make you pick up your jaw off the ground. A nearly 4,000 SF home with 5 beds, 2 full and 2 half baths on almost 2.5 acres at the end of a cul-de-sac! The landscaping alone will make your heart melt, not to mention the yard which will be perfect for entertaining or the acres of woods behind the house that you'll want to explore. Something for everyone in this home with a spacious 2 car attached garage with a workshop below for your projects. Loads of natural light throughout and space to stretch out in each room. Sit and watch the many animals from the comfort of your brightly natural lit sunroom (which is sure to be a crowd favorite), or curl up next to the real wood burning fireplace on a cold winter night. So much more...Come see for yourself!

