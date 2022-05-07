 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
5 Bedroom Home in Fitchburg - $525,000

  • Updated
Looking for a newer home but don't want to wait for the build out? Look no further! This Beautiful Ranch home is only two years old! Five bedrooms, Main bedroom has a walk in closet with a main bath attached. Open concept kitchen and living room! Kitchen has Granite counter tops with Stainless Steel appliances. Basement has so much to offer with an egress window to add natural sunlight. There is a spot for a future bathroom already stubbed it is located in the back utility area. This home has so much to offer! Accepted offer with a Bump.

