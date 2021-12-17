 Skip to main content
5 Bedroom Home in Fitchburg - $535,000

Discover your dream home! You will want to linger in the open living room with a fire place that offers a warm contemporary feel. Large deck offers a peaceful enjoyment of your back yard. Prepare a feast with this kitchen that has all you need, furnished with all elegant handmade Amish cabinetry, plus a large island for extra counter tops and a kettle faucet mounted over a gas stove. The upper level offers large room sizes with all bathrooms furnished with Amish cabinetry. The primary bathroom is design with a shower, jet tube, granite tops, and a walking closet. Lower level brings in recreation, comfort, and enjoyment with a sauna, a bathroom, space for an office, a gym, kitchenette, and a large living room with a fire place. Elite UHP Home Warranty Included.

