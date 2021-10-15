Immaculate stunner in Highlands of Seminole! From the second you arrive at this home, you will be wowed! Beautifully finished ebony oak and cherry hardwood floors sweep the main level, white trim throughout, overflowing with natural light — welcoming & warm, yet stately and abundant in space and feel. Brand new black stainless steel appliances and lovely white kitchen open to soaring 11 foot ceilinged family room, and airy, tiled sunroom. Main floor primary bedroom with walk in closet and relaxing master bath with clawfoot tub. 3 welcoming bedrooms upstairs with full bath are perfect for kids and guests. Lower level includes 5th bedroom with gas fireplace, bathroom, exercise room, and space for play.
5 Bedroom Home in Fitchburg - $535,000
