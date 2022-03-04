 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
5 Bedroom Home in Fitchburg - $589,900

Showings start 3/4/2022. Welcoming and bright 5 bd/2.5 bath in Fitchburg’s desirable Highlands of Seminole neighborhood. HW floors and fresh paint welcome you as you step in the front door to an open concept ML including primary suite w/ DV sink, walk-in closet, walk-in shower, sep whirlpool tub. ML also features an office, living room with gas FP, kitchen w/ SS apps, island, pantry, as well as formal dining room space w/tray ceiling. Enjoy natural light through the sunroom w/walkout to deck. UL features 3 beds, 1 bath w/ DV sink. Partially finished LL offers an additional bedroom, lots of storage space and walkout to the patio where you will see the many evergreens that offer privacy. Close to Capital City Bike Trail, Knollwood Conservation Park & Rosecommon Park right across the street!

