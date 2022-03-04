 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
5 Bedroom Home in Fitchburg - $699,000

Custom Transitional Style home set on half-acre lot in Fitchburg's Seminole Hills neighborhood! Wonderfully updated 5 BR, 3.5 BA home offers distinctive traditional design with contemporary elements. The main level welcomes you into the light filled foyer featuring new LVP flooring that walks through to the living room w/ vaulted ceiling & stone surround fireplace. The refreshed kitchen is highlighted by bright white cabinets up to the ceiling, large island, quartz countertops, tile backsplash & dinette that walks out to the large deck overlooking the fenced in backyard, artfully landscaped to enjoy flowers in bloom from Spring-to-Fall. Plenty of room to spread out with a flexible floor plan & added finished space in the exposed lower level.

