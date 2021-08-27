5 Bedroom Home in Fitchburg - $699,900

One of a kind, brick castle secluded on a wooded .89 acre cul du sac lot in Fitchburg’s Seminole Forest neighborhood (Verona schools!). Unique architecture flows throughout this entire home and is sure to impress! Main level features kitchen with SS appliances, dining room with curved walls and built in bar, sunken living room with wood burning fireplace, den/office w/ brick accent wall and light filled sun room. Upstairs you will find 5 spacious bedrooms incl. curved wall primary w/ en suite bath! Dont forget about the private GUEST SUITE w/ kitchenette! LL offers large rec room w/ free standing stove and storage space. Outside you will enjoy multiple decks, large yard filled with blackberry and raspberry bushes!