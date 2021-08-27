One of a kind, brick castle secluded on a wooded .89 acre cul du sac lot in Fitchburg’s Seminole Forest neighborhood (Verona schools!). Unique architecture flows throughout this entire home and is sure to impress! Main level features kitchen with SS appliances, dining room with curved walls and built in bar, sunken living room with wood burning fireplace, den/office w/ brick accent wall and light filled sun room. Upstairs you will find 5 spacious bedrooms incl. curved wall primary w/ en suite bath! Dont forget about the private GUEST SUITE w/ kitchenette! LL offers large rec room w/ free standing stove and storage space. Outside you will enjoy multiple decks, large yard filled with blackberry and raspberry bushes!
5 Bedroom Home in Fitchburg - $699,900
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
JUNEAU – A 43-year-old De Forest woman is accused of taking $390,000 from a Randolph business where she was employed.
Authorities have released the names of the person who died and another who was severely injured after an SUV collided with a motorcycle Saturday.
Five people were arrested Tuesday after authorities initially went to the Blackhawk Manor mobile home park to search for a person who had a wa…
JUNEAU – A 50-year-old Fox Lake man was placed a $60,000 cash bond on Monday following being involved in a chase during the early hours of Sat…
Watch now: Mt. Olympus plans $23 million indoor water park expansion, with country’s first rotating waterslide
Mt. Olympus Water and Theme Park in Wisconsin Dells is planning a $23 million expansion of its indoor water park, which will also include the first rotating slide in the country.
A Portage man died on County Highway JJ in Marquette County Friday, according to the Marquette County Sheriff.
A Mauston woman allegedly initially evaded police during a traffic stop before being pulled over several hours later and arrested for bail jum…
BHS alum Slayton's Kobe fandom, profitable card collecting hobby net windfall for T-Birds hoops teams
Grant Slayton had his pen to a check last year when he realized what day it was.
TOWN OF TRENTON – One person was pronounced dead at the scene of a two-vehicle accident that occurred Sunday night on Highway C at the interse…
TOWN OF TRENTON – Names have been released after one person was pronounced dead at the scene of a two-vehicle accident that occurred Sunday ni…