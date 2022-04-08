 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

5 Bedroom Home in Madison - $1,300,000

5 Bedroom Home in Madison - $1,300,000

Incredible all brick colonial situated across the street from Lake Mendota w/sunset lake views in coveted Shorewood Hills has been gorgeously renovated. Primary suite expanded w/ new full bath + dressing room including convenient 2nd floor laundry. 4 beds & 2 additional baths in UL. Main level includes living room w/wood fireplace, ½ bath, kitchen, sunroom, formal dining + family room. Remodeled spacious basement w/flex room space, ½ bath, bike storage & second laundry. Many updates including plumbing, electrical, flooring, window storms, fixtures, repaired & painted walls/trim, new water softener, security system & filtration system. This home showcases custom millwork detail, beautiful hardwood floors, crown molding, 6 panel doors & lots of wonderful windows.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Historic Lake Delton house being relocated

Historic Lake Delton house being relocated

Dawn Manor, a historic Lake Delton house built in 1855, is in the early process of being relocated. The house, which was owned at a time by W.J. Newman, the creator of Lake Delton, was built by Captain Abraham Vanderpoel, one of the signers of the Wisconsin Constitution.

Portage elects new mayor

Portage elects new mayor

Portage business owner Mitchel Craig has been elected as the next mayor of the city in Tuesday’s election. Craig defeated incumbent Rick Dodd.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News