5 Bedroom Home in Madison - $1,350,000

Designed by highly renowned architects, Claude & Starck, who are some of Madison's most influential prairie style architects and past associates of Frank Lloyd Wright. This lovely home sits on highly valued street in the heart of Madison. Updated craftsman bursting w/ beauty & charm. Extensive remodel & addition delivers high-end finishes & great layout. Large living room w/ wood burning brick fireplace, spacious dining w/lg windows, gourmet kitchen opens to family room + outdoor access to back patio. 2nd floor primary bed offers lg ensuite & walk-in closets. 2 addtl 2nd floor beds w/ full bath. 3rd floor space w/ 2 addtl beds/offices + open rec space. Basement also delivers large rec room + bath. Newer 2-car garage. Features go on and on - see additional features sheet in docs.