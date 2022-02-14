Showings start 2/8. Opportunity awaits! Bring your ideas and energy to restore this well-loved home to its original beauty, or it's livable now if you need to move soon. There are cosmetic issues and unfinished projects, but the seller has happily lived here until recently. The outdoor spaces will be great when spring arrives: Mature trees, lots of perennials, screened porch, plenty of yard for the kids/pets, large garage with additions storage/kennel space added. It sits on a double lot, so maybe there's potential for an ADU or redevelopment someday? The house features a large kitchen, formal living and dining, and a south-facing sunroom on the main level. The upper two levels have five bedrooms and a bath, and are ready to be transformed to suit your needs!
5 Bedroom Home in Madison - $250,000
