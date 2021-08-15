Character, character, character! The moment you step inside this meticulously maintained home, you are welcomed with abundant character & charm & as you move throughout the home, the individual modern touches add an element of casual elegance. This delightfully updated 5 bedroom 2 bath home will surely impress you with features including an enclosed front porch, graciously sized living room leading into formal dining, lovely remodeled kitchen, wonderfully finished bathrooms, gorgeous hardwood floors, original & custom woodwork. Loads of storage & room for a workshop or more with the unfinished basement & 2+ car garage. Convenient east side location just blocks to the heart of Madison where you’ll enjoy dining & shopping favorites, Dane County Farmer’s Market & Concerts on the Square.
5 Bedroom Home in Madison - $279,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
Jim Williams was 6-foot-4 and weighed around 350 pounds for much of his 65 years of life.
A motor vehicle crash in Dodge County on Saturday ultimately claimed three lives.
On Aug. 7, 29-year-old police officer Ella French was shot in the head while making a traffic stop in Chicago. Her partner was also shot in th…
Baraboo will host the county’s first Pride event celebrating the LGBTQ community Saturday, organizers said.
The National Weather Service has issued a tornado warning for Juneau County until 3:15 p.m.
Charges have been filed against two suspects involved in last week’s attempted child abduction.
The city of Portage avoided a court trial after parties in an eminent domain dispute agreed to a settlement of $44,000
A Mauston man is charged with his fourth operating while intoxicated following a traffic stop for a swerving vehicle, during which the man was…
Two area men were indicted Wednesday by a grand jury in the Western District of Wisconsin, according to a release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office.
Situated in the midst of the Waterpark Capital of the World is the largest outdoor waterpark in Wisconsin Dells and the nation.