You'll want to make this home yours! Freshly painted exterior, tastefully designed plantings, large fenced yard with nice large shed. Backyard meets up with the greenway for guaranteed privacy. Three bedrooms, one bath on main level and 2 large bedrooms with full bath in exposed lower level.
5 Bedroom Home in Madison - $298,000
