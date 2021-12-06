5 Bedroom Home in Madison - $302,500

Don't miss this westside rambler with lots to love! The quiet, tree-lined streets and cul de sac setting create a surprisingly serene spot for a location close to so many things! Oversized windows in the living room flood the room with natural light, and let you enjoy the yard from the inside, too. Lots of flexible living space thanks to a smartly-laid-out lower level - perfect for work-from-home situations, home gyms, or rooms to show off your prized collections. Lots of great city parks within walking distance or a 5 minute drive, quick access to bike trails, and just a few minutes from grocery stores and restaurants.